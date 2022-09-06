Patoranking gives Vinny Visuals a stamp of approval

Young Malawian videographer Vinny Visuals continues to earn salutes from iconic figures in art, with the latest being Nigerian award-winning musician Patoranking clapping for him.

A trending video clip, shows the Abule star saying the youthful Malawian content creator is the future of the industry.

“You don’t know who this is, Vinny Visuals the future and the present, so watch out,” he said

According to media reports, Vinny is working with the Nigerian star on his new music video, thanks to US-based Malawian artist cum businessman Tionge Mhango, who has connected the two.

However more information regarding the Patoranking project in question remain unknown.

The young video producer whose real name is Vincent Kamlanje is in the USA to hone his skills in the field.

This means Patoranking who is one of the big names in the industry, Kamlanje has worked with in as far as global recognition is concerned.

Other top notch artists are WurlD and Tay Grin. The lad is tipped to do much better in the area given the high degree of training he is going through at his age.

