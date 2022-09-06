Harvesting season for Janta: signs distribution deal with industry giant

Madaliso hitmaker Shukuran Mwechumu, better known by his stage Janta name, has landed a golden opportunity having signed a music distribution deal with South African company Electromode Ingrooves.

Writing on his Facebook page, the musician has shared the news.

“Today we start a new fresh journey under one of Africa’s major leading music distributors and we now share the same equal rights and territories as any major artist within our African continent,” reads his message in partial.

Electromode will be responsible for distributing Janta’s music to all digital platforms and pitch his music for playlist across major platforms, among other responsibilities.

The company’s roster includes more than 200 artists and associated labels. Some top African artists signed to the brand are DJ Maphorisa and Blaq Diamond.

The development means Mwechumu’s songs will easily reach a wider audience across the continent, a development which will raise his musical profile.

