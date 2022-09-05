Statement on UTM vehicles goes missing at ACB

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is failing to find a document which was the basis for the probe into the 44 vehicles which Vice President Saulos Chilima’s UTM purchased.

Gosten Chinseu, a concerned citizens, filed a complaint at ACB, asking the bureau to launch a probe into procurement of 44 vehicles by a UTM sympathiser.

He argued that UTM’s accumulation of assets and resources need to be scrutinized even though the party does not receive funds from Government.

However, Chinseu was surprised last month when he was told to go and make a fresh application at the bureau.

The ACB officer who informed Chinseu about the fresh statement said the previous statement was neither in the original query or duplicate query.

“I told her that the officer who opened the file already got my statement. The officer who was said to be on holiday phoned and confirmed what I was saying but the statement was still not found,” said,” Chinseu.

ACB has not commented on the missing document but the bureau through its Director General Martha Chizuma in May confirmed receiving two queries on the UTM vehicles.

UTM reportedly purchased the vehicles as it is strategizing for 2025 presidential elections, in which Chilima could be one of the contestants.

According to a published report, UTM bought over 100 vehicles – Nissan 4×4 vehicles at K30 million each as well as 4×2 vehicles at K28 million each.

UTM Party spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo said the party will leave the ACB to do its work.

Section 27 (2) of the Political Parties Act allows political parties to solicit support from well-wishers whether they are individuals or organisations for the purposes of financing their activities.

However, the act compels political parties to disclose to the Registrar of Political Parties sources of their funding and any donations.

The thresholds for disclosures are K1 million and above if the donation is coming from an individual; and K2 million and above if the donation is coming from an organization.

