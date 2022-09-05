Newly consecrated Bishop advised to work with current administration

President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration says the church should promote unity of purpose and interreligious dialogue and tolerance which are catalysts for holistic development.

Speaking on Sunday in Balaka during the ordination of Apostle Andrew Mankhanamba of Destiny Ministries International Church in the office of Bishop, deputy presidential adviser on religious affairs Sheik Hashim Abbas said the Tonse Alliance is poised to promoting freedom of worship and religion in Malawi.

“The church is very important in facilitating unity and peace in a country which is necessary for development.

“The message from President Lazarus Chakwera is that the newly consecrated Bishop Andrew Mankhanamba should continue his good work of helping the poor and youth and advocating for peace and unity,” he said.

Faith of God Bishop Geoffrey Matoga said a Bishop is someone with maturity, leadership qualities and is the office that represents Christ.

“The fivefold ministries of a Bishop include apostolate, prophecy, evangelism, pastoring and teaching. The office of the Bishop therefore combines all the five vocational ministries,” Bishop Matoga said.

In his remarks, Destiny Ministries International President and Founder who was also the Chief Consecrator Bishop Titus Mbai said the newly consecrated Bishop Mankhanamba is a man of high integrity and steadfastness.

“We all need to pray for our first Bishop not only in Malawi but the whole Destiny Ministries International to always exult Jesus Christ and follow his word,” he said.

In his acceptance speech and proclamation of peace and grace, Bishop Mankhanamba said he was grateful to God for trusting him with the new responsibility.

“I was called to serve God in 1994 and became a full-time minister in 1996 and since then it has been a hard, winding journey epitomized by poverty, rejection, discrimination and suffering but I always believed in Him.

“I have seen God taking me from being a pastor to being a national leader and today a Bishop. My new responsibilities include bringing spiritual growth and maturity, social transformation and responding to emotional pressure people experience nowadays,” he said.

Bishop Andrew Mankhanamba who was born in 1975 and comes from Pelusi Village T/A Chimaliro in Thyolo is the first pastor to be ordained Bishop in Destiny Ministries International Church which is in Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Zambia, USA, UK and Uganda.

By Mike Van Kamande