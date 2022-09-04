Qadria Women urged to pray for Malawi

Muslim women with Kwelepeta in pink

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta has appealed to Qadria Women Muslim Association of Malawi to pray for the country amidst hunger and the continued rise in prices of commodities and essential services.

Kwelepeta made the appeal at Mgona Mosque at Zomba Malosa during Qadria Women Muslim Association of Malawi’s three day Dawah (prayers)

The Parliamentarian observed that Malawians are passing through hard times that calls for special prayers for healing.

She therefore commended the Muslim women for organizing the dawah to share words of God.

“Let’s pray to Allah whenever we’re in difficulties and we should also learn to give those in need,” Kwelepeta added while asking the women to remain united for a good purpose and be ready to share food as the country is likely to face serious food shortage.

Chairperson of Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi in Zomba, Sheikh Assan Binali advised the Qadria Women Muslim Association of Malawi to desist from backbiting because they’re all belong one faith.

He encouraged the women to remain united and intensify exchange visits to strengthen the association and further appealed to the women to put Allah first and to ask for His guidance in their undertakings.

“As a leader of Qadria Muslim Association in Zomba l will ensure that Muslim women gather like this to share knowledge and experience in the faith,” Sheikh Binali added.

Secretary of Qadria Women Muslim Association of Malawi at Mgona Mosque, Vera lbu Awali, said the dawah (prayers) were held to strengthen unity among Qadiriyayah Muslim women and to revive their faith.

She added that the prayers were relevant and ideal because the prayers brought together many women that got revived by the words of Allah on their return home.

Women from Zomba, Machinga and Mangochi attended the dawah (prayers) that focused on revived Muslim faith before the Almighty Allah.