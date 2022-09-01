Man jailed 13 years for stealing motorcycle in Monkey Bay

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Monkey Bay has sentenced 24-year-old Betchamin John to 13 years imprisonment after he attacked a motorcycle taxi operator, sprayed pepper in his eyes and stole a motorcycle worth K1.4 million.

Public Relations Officer for Monkey Bay Police Station Sergeant Alice Sichali has confirmed the conviction of Betchamin John.

Sergeant Sichali told Malawi24 that court through Sub inspector Mary Mbutuka heard the court that on 8 August 2022, the victim took the motorcycle for hire as usual at Mtakataka Turnoff.

She further said that at around 1200hrs a customer came who hired him to a house within Mtakataka Turnoff trading centre.

Upon arrival, the convict hooked the victim with twine rope and he poured pepper on his face and mouth and dragged him to a nearby bush.

The thief then took the motorcycle which is valued at K1,375,000.

The matter was reported to Monkey Bay Police where the search was conducted and later on the convict was found and the motorcycle recovered.

In court John pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade 4 witnesses who proved him beyond reasonable doubts.

In mitigation John pleaded for court’s forgiveness since the motorcycle was found.

The state Prosecutor asked the court for custodial sentence saying such cases are rampant in the area hence the need for harsh sentence.

First Grade Magistrate Mtunduwatha Mpasu concurred with the state’s submission and slapped the convict with 13 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Betchamin John hails from Chembe Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi District.

