21 win in ‘Kufewa ndi FINCA’ second draw

Another set of twenty one lucky customers has won cash prizes, caps and t-shirts in the second draw of ‘Kufewa ndi FINCA’ promotion.

FINCA Malawi launched the promotion in July this year and this was in the company’s drive to transform lives of people in the country and encourage a saving culture.

After conducting the first draw last month end, the money lending institution has conducted its second draw for the promotion where Ireen Botomani, a customer under FINCA’s Henderson Street branch, won big and walked away with MK100,000.

Other three customers received MK50,000 each, while five others won K20,000 each and in consolation prizes, six customers walked away with FINCA branded t-shirt each and another set of six customers won FINCA branded caps each.

Speaking during the draw, FINCA’s Marketing Manager, Takondwa Chirwa said the promotion is going on smoothly and the company is grateful that it is fulfilling its mission of creating a saving culture among Malawians.

“FINCA exists to drive to transform lives in the country, and Kufewa Ndi FINCA promotion was introduced to encourage a savings culture and we are so grateful that this is really being fulfilled through this promotion,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa added that the promotion, is encouraging customers to make the best of their earnings by saving in either PHINDU Savings or FINCA fixed deposit accounts.

She further indicated that Phindu Savings has very soft and flexible terms, which makes it affordable for everyone and says with only MK1, 000 customers can open accounts and save their earnings.

The Marketing Manager also said that the account has no monthly charges but earns a higher interest rate, which makes it the best for all Malawians.

According to Chirwa, FINCA’s Fixed deposit account offers lucrative interest rates with optional upfront interest for its Fixed Deposit Account which means customers can cash out the interest and use it as working capital, thereby making customers’ life softer and better.

Customers who place a Fixed Deposit minimum of MK50,000 for at least three months or deposit at least MK20,000 into a new or existing Phindu Savings Account stand a chance to win monthly cash prizes in the promotion.

The promotion will run up to 31st September 2022, when one winner will walk away with a grand prize of up to MK300,000.