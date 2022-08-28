Sean Focus and Zimbabwean music producer Verseless team up on new song “Arikuda Ndiani

By Roy Kafoteka

UK-based rapper Sean Focus is back with another one and this time he teams up with fellow Zimbabwean producer, Verseless, to give a seamless Amapiano hit.

Both being from the same mother country, Zimbabwe, the sound is so uniquely iconic and transcending.

The inspiration behind the new song comes from the love for House and Amapiano music.

“The Arikuda Ndiani part came after Gilbert and me, especially like doing the dance with the boys as you see it in the TikToks – We put our hands in the air then chant ‘ARIKUDA NDIANI’. So it was super exciting to find a song to apply that to,” says Sean Focus.

“I reached out to Verseless over in Zimbabwe, he’s a really dope recognized producer. I asked him to send me a few fire beats. After he did, we just ping-ponged files from there.

“Fun fact: this beat was not the first beat, he had to remake it after hearing my chorus and stuff. Then when I got the new beat I then added “Arikuda Ndiani” and the banger was made”.

He adds: “This is my first Amapiano song to put out and it’s looking good so far. I think I may just have to release the other collection of Amapiano songs I have”.

The Scotland-based rapper has been on the grind making moves on the UK rap scene, and has received heavy support from BBC 1Xtra, Apple Music Radio, Capital Xtra, and BBC Introducing with tastemakers DJ Target, Kenny Allstar and Charlie Sloth all championing his releases.

Gwinyai Peter Tawanda Runyowa, popularly known by Verseless is a Zimbabwean-born music producer.

Initially known as DJ Philo or Philo, he changed his name to Verseless in 2015 after he felt he had transcended to another level with his music.

A creative thinker through his art, his sound is an inspiration from his original African heritage with influences of Hip-Hop, Electro, House, Pop, Drum, and Bass.

“A mind for the world” he’s conformed by no boundaries.

