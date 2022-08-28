Malawian beats thousands of runners to finish eighth in 90km Comrades Marathon

Malawian long distance runner Solly Manduwa has finished in eighth place during the 95th Comrades Marathon this morning in South Africa.

Manduwa completed the marathon in 5:46:10 and in the top ten, he is the only athlete who is not a South African national.

He is expected to receive 15,000 Rands (About K1 million) for his exploits while the winner Tete Dijana, who finished in 5:30:38 is expected to get R260 000 (about K18 million).

South Africans Edward Mothibi (5:33:46) and Dan Moselakwe (5:36:25) finished second and third respectively.

Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova finished the race in 6:17:48, becoming the best female athlete at the marathon. The race this year had 15,956 registered partcipants.

Meanwhile, Dalitso Resort in Mangochi has rewarded Solly Manduwa K250,000 and a free weekend holiday at the resort. Dalitso Resort managing director Edwin Banda has told the local media that the reward is in recognition of Manduwa’s feat.

