Chakwera attends Kulamba ceremony

President Lazarus Chakwera is in Zambia where he is attending the annual Kulamba ceremony of the Chewa People at Mkaika.

The Malawi leader and First Lady Monica Chakwera left this morning through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe where he said the ceremony helps to unite people from three countries of Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

In Zambia, Chakwera has linked up with Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema.

“This Traditional Ceremony indeed reminds us that we are one people with a common goal to achieve the Africa we want,” Hichilema wrote on Facebook.

The Chewa cultural event brings together all the Chewas from Malawi, Zambia and Mozambique to pay homage to the Chewa Paramount Chief Kalonga Gawa Undi.

Chakwera will deliver a speech at the ceremony and he is expected to return to Malawi this afternoon.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24