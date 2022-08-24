Banja La Mtsogolo to supply Manyuchi condoms to patrons at Sand Music Festival

Banja La Mtsogolo (BLM) has partnered with Sand Music Festival management in a K10 million sponsorship deal which will see BLM supplying condoms to patrons and providing other health services at Sand Music Festival which will take place from 30 September to 2 October, 2022.

Announcing the partnership yesterday, BLM Senior Marketing Manager Simeon Thodi said as BLM they have decided to support this year’s festival with K10 million because people at the festival will need health services and it is very important to have all the required health services at the event as it a big event which will attract many people.

“We have been in Malawi for 34 years from 1987 and our commitment to meeting the health needs of Malawians remains unwavering. With different public health issues in our midst, we wish to take the festival as an opportunity to remind Malawians about the importance of good health.

“At the festival, BLM will have a team of dedicated health providers providing health care in form of counselling, screening for non-communicable diseases, and providing first aid treatment. BLM will also supply high quality Manyuchi Premium condoms to the festival patrons.

“BLM believes in privacy and confidentiality. We want to encourage people to talk to us about their different health needs,” explained Thodi.

According to Thodi, recently they launched women’s wellness services covering every stage of a woman from menstruation to menopause and these services will be provided by experts in all 25 clinics across Malawi. Services to be provided under this package include ultrasound scanning, fertility counselling, menopause services and maternity services among others.

He added that during the festival women will have an opportunity to get more information on the wellness services.

In his remarks, Lucius Banda, Impact Events Management Director said the festival brings together a lot of people therefore issues of health should be looked at very seriously.

He then hailed BLM for the support saying it will go a long way in ensuring that the festival runs smoothly.

“We commend Banja La Mtsogolo for this support because at the festival health services will be needed very much, since a lot of people will come to the festival. So, their support has come at a right time as we are getting closer to the dates of the festival and we hope other partners may come in with different kinds of support,” explained Banda.

This year’s Sand Music Festival will take place in Salima at Kambiri Beach from 30 September to 2 October 2022.

So far, the Sand Music Festival team has unveiled one international artist who goes by the name of Yo Maps from Zambia who has hit songs like Blessings follow me, Pick it up, and Finally among others.

According to the organisers of the festival, more international artists will be unveiled soon and Malawians should expect one of the best music festival this year by Impact Events.