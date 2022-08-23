Villagers torch Police Unit in Mchinji

Angry villagers from Traditional Authority Mduwa last night set ablaze Mikundi Police Unit and damaged the house of the officer in charge at the police unit.

The villagers damaged the buildings after police fired teargas to disperse angry community members who wanted to deal with two people, Innocent Luwa and Konala Mafukeni, suspected to have seriously wounded a 15 year-old boy

According to Maxwell Jailosi, Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer, on Sunday evening the boy was severely beaten by the two as he was coming from the market.

The boy was later taken to the hospital for medication.

Immediately after the arrest of the suspects, members of the community around Mikundi Police Unit mobilised themselves demanding the release of the two suspects.

Police managed to take the two suspects to another police station.

The police have since condemned the acts of mob justice and vandalism.

Innocent Luwa hail from Layisi village while konala Mafukeni hails from Mwale village, all from the area of Traditional Authority M’duwa.

