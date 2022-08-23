Traditional leaders urged to stop handling criminal issues

Police in Dedza have called on traditional leaders to stop handling issues beyond their jurisdiction as statistics show that some mob justice related cases registered in the district are triggered by judgements made by chiefs.

The call was made on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Group Village Headman (G.V. H) Chikufikani’s headquarters, during booklet exposition lectured by the office of public relations.

Dedza police deputy publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda told the gathering that it is sad that some traditional leaders are still handling Police related issues despite being told that such cases are out of their scope.

Manda gave an example of a recent incident at Chimphandu where an elderly man accused of practicing witchcraft was brutally murdered by his relations soon after Group village head man Chimphandu’s verdict.

He further told Traditional leaders that delay to report criminal related issues can spur citizens to unfair administering of the justice.

Speaking on behalf of other local leaders who gathered at meeting, Group Village Headman Chikufikani thanked the office of public relations for coming up with booklet initiative which contains some laws which he said would help them whenever they are making decisions on criminal related cases.

Chikufikani has since vowed to refer any criminal related case to Police as prescribed by laws.

Last week, Dedza officer in-charge Mwizamose Nyoni described witchcraft accusations as a serious problem resurfacing in the district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24