Taxi driver nabbed for stealing from passengers in Kawale

Kawale Police have arrested 25-year-old taxi driver Macdonald Benia for allegedly stealing items worth K560,000 from passengers who boarded his motor vehicle on the evening of August 16, 2022.

Kawale Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Mabvuto Phiri said they have recorded a series of robbery and alleged abduction cases alleged to have been committed by drivers who pose as taxi operators and eventually divert and dump the customers to other destinations after robbing them of their belongings.

He added that on the stated date, two women boarded a taxi registration BZ627 which was being driven by the suspect from town to Area 23. There was another passenger on board suspected to be Beni’s accomplice.

“Upon arrival at their destination the suspect cruised and later stopped at a nearby bush close to 8kms away from the intended destination.

“Fortunately the victims ran away and also captured the registration number of the motor vehicle. However, they left behind their belongings worth K560,000,” he explained.

He then said the matter was reported at Area 23 Police Unit who instituted investigations and successfully arrested the suspect on Monday, August 22, 2022 after he was intercepted driving the same motor vehicle.

The detectives have also conducted identification parade whereby both complainants identified the suspect and some stolen items have been recovered.

In the meantime, police have intensified investigations to arrest his accomplice.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges leveled against him.

Beni comes from Naligula Village Traditional Authority Mkhumba in Phalombe District.