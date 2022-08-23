Sale of SOBO to Coca-Cola to be completed in a few days

Castel Malawi Ltd says there are a few days left before the company hands over its soft-drink business, Southern Bottlers Limited (SOBO), to Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA).

In a statement dated August 19, Castel has said that there are a few days remaining to day one of the handover.

According to Castel Malawi, after the completion of the split with SOBO, it will dedicate its effort and investment on development of its product portfolio, innovation, production and distribution of its alcoholic beverages across the country.

The company added that this sale will allow it to invest further and expand its brand footprint in Malawi.

“The expansion will create more job opportunities, stimulate business growth and guarantee more tax revenue to treasury for the economic development of Malawi,” reads part of the statement.

Castel is the manufacturer of beers such as Carlsberg Green, Carlsberg Special and Kuche Kuche as well as spirits such as Malawi Gin and Malawi Vodka. SOBO produces drinks such as SOBO and Fanta.

The sale of SOBO to Coca-Cola has received approvals from COMESA, Malawi Revenue Authority and Malawi Bureau of Standards.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24