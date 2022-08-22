Toddler dies in house fire, suspect arrested in Ntchisi

Tasowana

The Police in Ntchisi have arrested Boston Khwanya who is suspected to have set ablaze a house at Chiwombora village in which a five-month-old baby died after sustaining burns.

Public Relations Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sergeant Yohane Tasowana has confirmed the arrest of Boston Khwanya.

Sergeant Tasowana told Malawi24 that the incident took place during the night of August 21, 2022.

He further said that the mother of the child Esnart Nyasulu was fast asleep together with a baby when the suspect torched the house.

Police investigations indicate that the suspect is on separation with his wife, Esnart, and on this fateful night had negotiations over their marriage.

Later, the suspect opted to set on fire the house in which the duo was sleeping in.

The baby died on the spot while the woman and her mother sustained burnt wounds and got admitted to Ntchisi District Hospital.

Meanwhile, the deceased has been taken to Ntchisi District Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem examination.

Boston Khwanya will appear in court soon to answer the charges of murder and with arson.

He hails from Kandaya village in the area of Traditional Authority Kalumo in the District.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24