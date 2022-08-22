Pastor arrested for inserting fingers into private parts of two sisters

A 30-year-old pastor identified as Juma Njera of Come to Jesus Ministries has been arrested in Lilongwe after he inserted his fingers into the private parts of two sisters aged 17 and 24 claiming that he was cleansing them from evil spirits.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Hastings Chigalu, said the pastor was arrested yesterday following the sexual assault on Saturday at Nathenje.

Chigalu said it is reported that the pastor recently prophesied that the two girls were demon possessed and he later invited them for deliverance at his home at Maye in Nathenje in the capital city.

It is further said that upon arrival at around 19:00 hours, the sisters were first given some water which the pastor claimed to be holy, so that they should wash their faces for the demons to go out.

The suspect later claimed that the demons did not leave the girls though they washed their faces with the holy water. The pastor told the girls that the evil spirits had entered the two girls through their private parts hence there was a need for special deliverance by physically touching the affected parts.

“The suspect then ordered the victims to remove their clothes and started inserting his fingers into the girls’ private parts, one by one claiming that it was the only way the demons would be defeated,” Chigalu said.

It is further reported that after the ordeal, Pastor Njera escorted the victims home where they narrated their terrible experience to their parents who later took them to Nathenje Police Post to report the matter.

This was later followed by the arrest of the suspect who has since been charged with two counts of indecent assault and he is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charges.

Juma Njera hails from Chiphole Village, T/A Mambo in Mangochi District.

