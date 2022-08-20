Balaka Police recover stolen items worth K7 million

Balaka District Council chairperson councilor Pharaoh Kambiri has commended Balaka police station for recovering stolen items amounting to 7 million kwacha and arresting 8 people in connection with the theft.

Some of the stolen items includes Television sets, generators, beddings and other properties.

The council’s Chairperson said he is grateful for the commitment and dedication the officers are showing in arresting crime in the district.

Kambiri said: “Balaka district council is happy and appreciates the officers for the commendable job they are doing.”

Balaka Police Station Officer in-Charge Dan Sauten said Balaka Police is committed to create a safe and secure district where the citizenry will be able to live without fear.

He further said that the suspects will appear in court soon to answer charges of theft and robbery.

