Take pity on us – Nomads plead with FAM, accept all charges

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have pleaded with Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to take pity on them after accepting charges for their misconduct during the FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 match against Dedza Dynamos a fortnight ago.

On Thursday, FAM’s Competitions Committee charged Wanderers after their players displayed very strange behavior and were seen tampering with the pitch and the dressing room area due to Juju beliefs contrary to Article 24.9 of the competition’ rules and regulations.

Nomads were also charged for bringing the game into disrepute contrary to Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code after they failed to control their players from engaging themselves in improper conduct by their actions.

The Nomads were given 48-hours to respond to the charges, something they cooperated by accepting responsibility for what exactly happened on that day.

“We do not think that we can stand before any tribunal to mount a plausible defence. We therefore like to extend our profound apologies for the behavior so displayed. We have meanwhile launched an internal enquiry to identify who amongst our players were involved in this unfortunate incident. Once found, we will subject such persons to our internal discipline,” reads part of the statement.

However, Wanderers say FAM should show sympathy considering that this was the first time for the players to commit this offense.

“Now that we have accepted liability for the bad incident, we would, however, ask FAM to exercise sympathetic consideration slapping us with probably a suspended sentence because this is the first case where our players have been involved in such an incident. We trust our players will not be involved in similar incidents in future,” says the statement.

As per the charge sheet, Wanderers players urinated on the pitch upon arrival at the Stadium and poured urine around the dressing room area.

But it was a good day for them as they proceeded to the quarterfinals after they hammered the hosts 3-0.

