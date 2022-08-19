Mighty Virus thanks family and fans for support following porn leak

Renowned Disk Jockey Mighty Virus has thanked his family and friends for supporting him when his porn video leaked a few months ago.

In a statement made via social media platforms recently, the DJ has saluted those who stood by him.

“Viral Team The past is not the present. Pretending it is; corrupts art, rots the mind and shrivels the imagination and conscience.

“Having one’s private life in public and subsequently being bullied because of it can be stressful, but all in all, I am grateful for the supportive family and friends and for helping me to get things right with God.”

“This entire episode has taught me the importance of mental health and having people that one can talk to about such personal matters. I urge you all, to always look out for one another as mental health and depression are often neglected among the youth. Let us spread Love, Peace and Unity, for when all is said and done, Love Conquers all. That being said, let’s get back to the music, the positive vibes, the happy times. I have several projects lined up for you “The Viral Team” that I cannot wait to share,” reads the statement.

However, commenting on the Facebook post, some Malawians continue to bully him following the scandal.

“Shame should not be mistaken with depression. People should take responsibility and stop making excuses in the name of mental health,” reads one of the comments

“Mr Virus let me correct you , your actions weren’t about mental health issues but it was a decision, something concerning sex is always a choice so don’t mistake a decision for depression,” said another social media user.

Another commenter said: “My moral conscious will never defend his porn videos. Never! It’s all his fault.”

Other people have advised the DJ to should consider changing his trademark because it does not match his actions.

“Asintheso dzina (He should change his name), there’s nothing mighty about him, all in all welcome back.”