How Do Online Casino Rankings Work

The online casino sphere has been booming in the last couple of years, with gambling operators running up to five dozen platforms, trying to cater to every niche imaginable. Hence, the digital landscape is now overflowing with gambling sites competing for an ever-growing player pool, with sector entities attempting to swell their bottom lines any way they can. Naturally, this market oversaturation has allowed shady casinos to thrive, which has caused online gamblers to do at least some research before partnering up with an operator and testing their luck on one of that company’s branded hubs.

Unfortunately, not everyone has the time, energy, and know-how necessary to ensure that their selected online casino is a quality one. That is where independent and trustworthy reviewers come in. In other words, pages that list the best casino sites on the Web. Many of the most respected teams of gaming assessment experts have years of experience in the interactive sector, providing in-depth analysis of gambling platforms and games.

Below, we present a concise breakdown concerning the criteria these industry watchdogs implement when evaluating gambling hubs, plus the importance level they put on each.

Safety & Reputation – 25%

When it comes to conducting financial transactions over the internet, everyone is a bit wary. Therefore, feeling safe is paramount. Of course, to gamble online, one must deposit funds at an online casino. So, ensuring that players have confidence in their operators goes a long way to building trust between these two parties for what is essentially a business relationship. Casino review websites gauge the safety of a gaming hub by looking at word-of-mouth if it has a reputable license, the type of encryption used, and the range of security protocols implemented. In short, a credible platform will at least have Curacao regulatory approval, 256-Bit SSL encryption, and decent user reviews at various sites. The latter benchmark includes experiences posted on public review databases like TrustPilot, message boards, and industry-specific pages.

Payment Options – 20%

All veteran online casino players know that having access to a robust selection of money transfer options at gambling sites can substantially enhance the gaming experience. Each payment method carries different fees, lists specific processing times, and not all are eligible for bonuses everywhere. So, having the option to pick and switch transaction choices from a vast selection can have various benefits. As a rule of thumb, bank transfers have the slowest processing times, while e-wallets unite gamblers swiftest with their winnings. Naturally, that applies to fiat choices. Crypto transactions are much faster, and they may get conducted anonymously.

Game Variety – 20%

The more games an online casino has, the better. Nowadays, average respected sites that US players can trust boast gaming catalogs that feature a few hundred titles. Accordingly, no one should settle for a hub with less than a hundred gambling products, and it is not unusual for a platform now to house over a thousand games. Yet, quantity should never be the only determining factor regarding gaming fun, as category variety is also essential. Thus, a premium casino will have a mix of slots, RNG-powered table games, virtual video poker machines, lottery-style choices, and streaming dealer picks.

Withdrawal Speeds – 15%

Connecting to the Payment Options subheading, a casino can list e-wallets like PayPal, Skrill, and ecoPayz as viable withdrawal options. Nevertheless, before a player’s winnings can flow through these systems, the amount in question first must get processed on the operator’s end. That can happen manually or automatically. That depends on the site, the sum in play, and the casino’s withdrawal policy. Generally, any platform that takes over forty-eight hours to process a money transfer does not adhere to this sphere’s minimum standards.

Mobile Friendliness – 10%

More than half of all internet traffic today originates from mobile devices. That also applies to real money gaming entertainment, as most online gamblers prefer playing on their smartphones. While dedicated software was mandatory in the past, advancements in mobile and HTML5 technology have more or less rendered gaming apps obsolete. Still, an online casino must have adequate mobile optimization for on-the-go play. That gets appraised after extensive remote gameplay.

Promotions – 10%

Without argument, promos are the backbone of online gambling marketing. Deposit match bonuses are the top bait that hooks most casual gamblers to a site, and deals for existing players are what usually will stop them from jumping ship. Most platforms worth their salt greet new players with a generous match percentage on sign-up and automatically enroll them in a point-collection scheme that leads to various perks. Nevertheless, a sizable bonus is nothing if it lists unfavorable terms. Casino review sites mark the pitfalls associated with platform deals and the best paths possible to get the most out of the bonuses provided.

This article was written in collaboration with online gambling experts.