Hammers, Silver share points

Silver Strikers took the lead but Ekwendeni Hammers equalised and the Tnm Super League match ended 1-1 at Mzuzu Stadium.

The Central Bankers opened the scores just 4 minutes after kick-off through Maxwell Phodo who received the ball from Chawanangwa Kaonga from the left side.

Hammers started to re-organise themselves. In the 33rd minute, Gift Chunda missed a golden chance with an empty goal post.

It appeared to be a warning to the Bankers as in the 42nd minute, Hammers levelled the scores. A mistake by Silver Strikers defence gave a chance to Gift Chunda to pass it to Yohane Nkhoma for an equaliser.

In the second half, both sides failed to add to the scores and the game ended 1-1.

Silver Strikers assistant coach McDonald Yobe blamed the condition of the ground for the result.

“Our boys played well despite the bad condition of the ground which is very bumpy, all in all that’s part of the game,” said Yobe.

Hammers Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, who was managing his first game for the team, said he has started well.

“It was a good game, as you are aware I have been with the team for two days and it looks like they have already started implementing what I taught them, in short they welcomed me very well that’s why we managed to contain Silver Strikers,” said Chirwa.

With the result, Hammers are still on position 14 with 15 points from 19 games so far played while Silver Strikers are on position 6 from 18 games with 28 points.

