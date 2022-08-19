Fazili to take charge of Scorchers

Former Flames assistant coach Lovemore Fazili has been assigned as Head Coach of the Malawi Women’s National Football team.

He replaces Thom Nkolongo who excused himself due to work commitments.

Fazili’s first assignment will be to lead the Scorchers at the 2022 Cosafa Women’s Championship later rhis month.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said: “In the absence of Nkolongo we had to look for another elite coach to take charge of the team.

“We have confidence that his vast experience and exposure will be of great value to the scorchers. He has been with the U20 and also on the panel of the Flames that qualified for Cameroon AFCON.”

On his part, Fazili said he is honoured to take charge of the Scorchers.

“It is a new challenge in my coaching career which I am excited to take. I will speak more once I meet the girls and the rest of the team,” he said.

Fazili who is currently undergoing a CAF B Course will be deputised by Andrew Chikhosi and Abasi Makawa.

He has previously served as assistant for the Malawi Under 20, Under 23 and Men’s Senior.

Prior to joining the Flames in 2019, he was head coach of Silver Strikers.

The Scorchers are currently in camp in Lilogwe ahead of the Cosafa tournament in Port Elizabeth between 31 August- 11 September.

Source: FAM