Chilima, 22, arrested for stealing items worth K1.8 million

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Saidi Chilima, aged 22, for allegedly breaking into Malasa Electronics Shop within the township on Thursday and stealing items worth K1.8 million.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that the owner of the shop, Mussah M’bwana, left it well locked and knocked off.

Daudi added that in the wee hours of Thursday, Mangochi Police detectives were tipped by members of the community that the said suspect was seen in a certain building around Lilongwe Dairy Shop hiding electronic valuables which were suspected to have been stolen.

“Police rushed to the place and arrested Chilima after he was found with 3 Plasma TV’s, 2 Sub-woofers, solar battery, DVD player, five twitters, two remote control and a sack bag containing assorted clothes which he failed to account for,” she explained.

She went on to say that at around 06:00 hours, Mussa discovered that his shop was broken into and that seven Plasma TVs, 10 Star-sat decoders, 10 LNB cables, two sub-woofers, solar battery, DVD player and assorted secondhand clothes, all items worth K1.8 million, were missing.

Immediately, he reported the matter to Mangochi Police Station where it was established that the items he was mentioning were exactly what police had recovered from the suspect.

Upon being quizzed, the suspect admitted to have stolen the items from the same shop. He also revealed his three accomplices who ran away with other items.

Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations to arrest the remaining three and also to recover the other items.

Chilima who hails from Mapira Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi has been charged with breaking into building and committing a felony therein which contravenes section 311 of the Penal Code and will appear before court after completion of paperwork.

Police have commended the members of the public for their support in the fight against crime in the district.