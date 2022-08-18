Police arrest man for robbery, recover pistol

Police in Mangochi have arrested John M’madi Raja, 54, on suspicion that he stole cash and items worth over K12.5 million at Action Aid offices as well at Total and Engen Filling Stations in June this year.

According to Mangochi Police Station Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, Raja and his five accomplices who are on the run, on the night of June 1, 2022, broke into Action Aid offices within the township and went away with assorted property among them seven laptops, desktops, and T-shirts all worth K12 Million.

On June 6, 2022 the gang broke into Engen Filling Station at Maldeco area and went away with K500,000.

She added that Raja and his accomplices are also suspected to have broken into Mpondasi Total Filling Station, dragged all fuel attendants and locked them in one room and fled away with K90,000 cash, 5 bottles of oil, 5 jerrycans (20 litres each) of fuel and assorted groceries.

“In all scenarios, the assailants were armed with a pistol, panga knives and metal bars. They also tied up the guards before executing their operations,” said Daudi.

She went on to say that the incidents were reported at Mangochi Police Station who initiated investigations and the detectives arrested M’madi in one of the Resthouses in Balaka following a tip from members of the public and detectives recovered a pistol and black head mask in the room.

The detectives also conducted identification parade whereby all fuel attendants from both Filling Stations identified the suspect.

Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations to arrest the remaining five and also to recover the stolen property.

Raja hails from Kalembo Village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24