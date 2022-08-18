Juju belief lands Wanderers in trouble: Charged for allowing players to urinate on football pitch

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has summoned Mighty Mukuru Wanderers to a disciplinary hearing after their players were caught red handed urinating on the pitch and pouring the watery substance around the dressing room area during their match against Dedza Dynamos in the FDH Bank Cup Round 16.

According to a letter released by the association and signed by its General Secretary Alfred Gunda, the Lali Lubani side has been given 48-hours to respond to the charges.

“The Football Association of Malawi, through its Competitions Committee hereby notifies you of the commencement of disciplinary proceedings against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club, in respect of the incidents that occurred during the 2022 FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 match against Dedza Dynamos Football Club played on Sunday 7th August, 2022 at Dedza Stadium in Dedza.

“Accordingly, you are invited to provide the Secretariat of FAM with your position in relation to the charges attached herewith, within 48-hours of this notification,” reads part of the statement.

The Competitions Committee says Wanderers players displayed very strange behavior and were seen tampering with the pitch and the dressing room area due to Juju beliefs contrary to Article 24.9 of the competition’ rules and regulations.

It is believed that Wanderers players urinated on the pitch upon arrival at the Stadium and poured urine around the dressing room area.

The Nomads were also charged with the offense of bringing the game into disrepute contrary to Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code after the club failed to control their players from engaging themselves in improper conduct by their actions thereby bringing the game of football, FAM and name of the sponsors into disrepute.

Wanderers, who won the game 3-0, are yet to respond to the charges.

Juju beliefs have been at the center of controversy in Malawian football, with others believing that urine is the solution to dealing with clubs that use the traditional medicine.