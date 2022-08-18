DRTSS, Police train Kabaza operators on road safety

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) and Malawi Police Service are upbeat that intensifying trainings for motorcycle and bicycle taxi operators will help to reduce road accidents in the country.

The directorate in partnership with Balaka Police Station has trained 120 ‘Kabaza’ operators in the district on road safety.

Speaking to the media after conducting the training, the directorate’s principal road safety officer for Eastern region, Moses Chisanje said the trainings are aimed at reducing accidents happening due to lack of knowledge on road traffic rules and regulations.

“It is on record that most of the accidents involving Kabaza operators are as a result of them failing to observe road safety rules,” Chisanje said.

In his remarks, Balaka Police Station head of traffic, Luke Nakoma, described the trainings as timely, saying the district is registering more motorcycle accidents which affect pedestrians and other road users.

”As Balaka police, we are grateful to have the DRTSS building capacity to our cyclists in the district. This is incredible and will bridge the gap that we had,” he said.

One of the participants, Mussah John, said the training is an eye opener and would help in preventing accidents.

