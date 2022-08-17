Two robbers jailed 6 years in Blantyre

The Blantyre Central Magistrate’s Court on Monday sentenced two robbers to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour each for attacking a man and robbing him of a phone and K120,000 at Ndirande Township.

According to the Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane who is the Public Relations Officer at Ndirande Police Station, the convicts are Geoffrey Ngwira who is 22 years old and is from Mtambalika Village and Mwayi Chirambo who is 24 years old and from Matope Village, both from Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blantyre District.

Nhlane said the police prosecutor Sergeant Mark Kavalo based at Ndirande Police Station told the presiding Senior Resident Magistrate Euphrazia Moyo that the duo and a juvenile whose name is being withheld are answering the same case at Soche Child Justice Court, on August 7 this year attacked the man before robbing him of his cellphone and K120,000.00 cash in Ndirande Township.

The victim of the robbery was heavily assaulted and left unconscious during the incident and this assault happened just a few metres away from his house when he was on his way back from work.

Appearing before court, they pleaded guilty and in mitigation, both asked for a reasonable sentence, citing that they have dependents who will suffer if they are sent to jail.

Prosecutor Mark Kavalo, quashed the mitigation factors, stating that only the cellphone was recovered and the victim has suffered a big loss.

Passing sentence, First Magistrate Euphrazia Moyo sentenced the two to 6 years imprisonment with hard labour each.