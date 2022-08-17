Robbery foiled at Ginnery Corner after people surround getaway vehicle

Two thugs broke into a car Ginnery Corner and stole cash but they were forced to throw away the money and flee after a crowd surrounded their getaway vehicle.

Times360 reported that the incident happened at Ginnery Corner within Blantyre City.

The two criminals broke into a vehicle parked at the Ginnery Corner near Ecobank. The criminals then stole a big envelope containing cash from the car.

However, a crowd surrounded their getaway vehicle and blocked it from leaving, forcing the thugs to abandon the car. The criminals also threw away the envelope containing the cash as they fled away.

The owner of the car, who was reportedly visibly shaken by the incident, confirmed that his car had been broken into. He added that was going to report the matter to police.

