Mkolongo lays bare FAM’s incompetence: Turns down offer after unveiling

Football Association of Malawi’s incompetence has been laid bare as Coach Thom Mkolongo has rejected the offer to become Malawi Women’s National Football Team after his appointment was already announced by the association.

FAM on August 10 announced the appointment of Mkolongo as Scorchers coach.

Over the weekend, the association announced that Mkolongo had named the Scorchers a 32-member squad to start camp ahead of the 2022 Cosafa Women’s Championship in South Africa.

However, Mkolongo has told FAM that he will not be able to become head coach of the Scorchers.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda has confirmed.

The coach also turned down a similar offer last year.

This means that deputy coaches Andrew Chikhosi and Abasi Makawa will be in charge of the team.

On social media, Malawians have faulted FAM for rushing to announce the appointment without consulting the coach.

“That’s why I always disagree with these appointments being announced in the public without notifying the person first. It’s embedded in the idea that they are doing him a favour. It’s not that. It’s a service and so one has to know beforehand. This is embarrassing,” one person said.

Others questioned how a squad was named when the team has no head coach.

“So, who came up with a list of players to go into camp if the coach is not yet identified,” another person said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24