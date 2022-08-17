I finish my SADC term a gratified man – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says he is satisfied with the strides made during his one-year term as chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

Chakwera said this in a Facebook post this afternoon after handing over the chairmanship of SADC to President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo of Democratic Republic of Congo at the 42nd Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government in Kishansa.

“I finish my term, on behalf of the people of Malawi, a gratified man for the strides made this far,” said Chakwera. “I thank SADC for the opportunity to serve you at a time like this.”

The Malawi leader added that the end of his one year tenure as Chairperson of SADC has brought into light the strides made in strengthening institutions in the region in a bid to achieve regional integration.

He said that integration is coming at a time SADC is growing into a global destination for investment, trade and tourism.

“I have implored member states to remain resolute in promoting macroeconomic stability, invest in human capital development, support peace and security across the region while creating opportunities for our people to prosper.

“I also reminded them to continue upholding values of good governance and democracy,” the Malawi leader said.

In his keynote speech, Chakwera reminded the member states of the need to collectively celebrate solidarity and consolidate the quest for shared prosperity.

He also called on each of the 340 million people in the SADC region to cherish the unbreakable bond that connects them into a monolithic social and economic structure transcending ethnicity, geographic borders and political systems.

During the opening ceremony today, SADC honoured the founders of the regional body. Among those remembered is Malawi founding President, Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda for his role in the formation of SADC. Banda’s nephew Ken Kandodo collected the award on behalf of Banda’s family.

