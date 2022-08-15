Rape suspect Nyirenda to spend four more nights in custody

Rape suspect Gift Nyirenda, who is also Mzuzu City Mayor and a member of the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP), will spend four more nights in police custody as the Mzuzu Child Justice Court has adjourned his case to 19 August.

The Mzuzu mayor who was arrested over the weekend, reported to the court on Monday morning under a heavy police escort.

The State is represented by the Senior Supretendent Moja Phiri and Sub Inspector Fancy Sichali while Nyirenda is being represented by lawyer Davie Lameck.

Meanwhile, in its submission, the state through the prosecutor asked for the further remand of the accused for seven days as the investigations of the charges against him are still in progress.

The defence applied for bail saying Nyirenda is a person of high standing in society who can follow the bail conditions.

Lameck among others said Gift Nyirenda has a family which he takes care of making him responsible not to jump bail conditions conditions.

He also said that the accused cannot interfere with evidence as the state has not disclosed witnesses.

Senior resident Magistrate Felix Kamtsalira has, therefore, adjourned the case setting 19th August, 2022 for rulling.

Mayor Gift Nyirenda was arrested on Sunday on suspicion that he defiled his 14 year old niece.

