Mzuzu City Council prays for alleged rapist MCP Mayor but not his victim

Mzuzu City Council has said it is praying for its Mayor Gift Desire Nyirenda who has been arrested for allegedly raping a child.

Nyirenda was arrested yesterday following allegations that he raped his 14-year-old niece at his house at Luwinga.

The council has released a statement today in which it appears to offer support to Nyirenda.

“The Council is deeply shocked to learn of the arrest and the circumstances associated herewith.

“Our thoughts are with him, his family and the people of Mzuzu,” the council says in its statement signed by Chief Executive Officer Gomezgani Nyasulu.

According to the council, its expectation is that the matter will be handled fairly and professionally.

The statement has been questioned by many people on social media including social commentator Onjezani Kenani.

“Why is Mzuzu City Council using the weight of its office to side with the mayor who is accused of being a rapist?,” Kenani wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Nyirenda appeared in court in Mzuzu today where he pleaded not guilty and applied for bail.

The court is expected to deliver its ruling on the bail application on Friday.

