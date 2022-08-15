Man arrested for raping child in Blantyre

A 34-year-old man identified as Samson Andrea is in Police custody for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl in Blantyre.

Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Blantyre Police Deputy Spokesperson, said the suspect is said to have committed the offence on August 01, 2022 at around 0730 hours.

Report indicates that, on the said date and time, the girl was on her way to school at Nancholi Primary when the suspect emerged from the bush and forcefully grabbed her to the bush where he defiled her.

The victim was later left on the scene unconscious and was taken to Police by well wishers.

Manase Police Unit, referred the victim to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police enquiries led to the arrest of the suspect and he appeared before court on August 12, 2020. He is currently placed on remand at Chichiri Prison.

Samson Andrea comes from Chiime village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

