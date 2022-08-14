Mafco beat struggling Rumphi United

It is not just raining but pouring for relegation threatened Rumphi United as they have lost at home to Mafco by 3 goals to 1 in the Tnm Super League.

Home side Rumphi was the first to score as Phillimon Ndhlovu found the back of the net in 25 the minutes.

Rumphi enjoyed the whole first half as they were leading 1 nil.

In the second half, Mafco gathered momentum and pulled up their socks. The Soldiers scored through Paul Ndhlovu and Mphatso Phillimon who had a brace.

The game ended Mafco 3 – 1 Rumphi.

In a post-match interview, coach for Mafco Sterio Gondwe said he told his boys to use wind advantage.

“We took advantage to the direction of wind that flows here at Rumphi united and our plan was to go forward. If you can see, it is a changed team and our secret was that we monitored Rumphi United before we played them,” said Gondwe.

Rumphi United assistant coach Jimmy Butao said they will make sure to solve the problem as soon as possible.

“We are trying to look at what is wrong with the team so that we can escape the chop in the League,” said Butao.

Rumphi United are stuck bottom of the log table with 10 points from 19 games played, while Mafco are on third position with 34 points from 19 games.