Sattargate: Chakwera, Chilima meet at Umtheto

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima who face accusations of corruption connected to business tycoon Zuneth Sattar joined President Lazarus Chakwera this morning at Umtheto wa Angoni annual event in Mzimba.

Chilima was the one who welcomed Chakwera upon the president’s arrival at the Umthetho Annual Festival at Hora in Mzimba.

“I have joined His Excellency President Dr Lazarus Chakwera in attending the 2022 Umtheto Cultural Festival at the foot of Hora Mountain in Mzimba. Apart from its intrinsic value, the ceremony reinforces the need to keep and value our different cultures as a people and as a country,” the vice president wrote on Facebook.

The attendance of Chilima at the public function comes months after Chakwera in June this year decided to withhold delegated duties from Chilima over accusations that he received bribes from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Chilima was among 13 people whom the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in its report that they have been extensively investigated such that the bureau has concluded that they conducted themselves corruptly.

Chilima is, however, yet to be arrested or charged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Officials who have been charged include former Inspector George Kainja who is accused of receiving US$8,000 (about K8 million) to facilitate the awarding of a$7,875,000 (about K8 billion) to Sattar’s company Xaviar Limited.

ACB also arrested former ACB director general Reyneck Matemba on allegations that he received USD10,000 (about K10 million) and former Chairperson of Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority John Suzi Banda for receiving K3 million in connection to the same contract.

