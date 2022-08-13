Ndirande Police arrest five for robbery

Ndirande Police detectives yesterday arrested five suspected robbers who used to hit people in the head using big stones or metal objects before robbing them of their cellphones, cash and other valuables.

The five have been identified as; Mwabi Chirambo, 24, from Matope village, Geoffrey Ngwira,22, from Mtambalika village, Joseph Zalangwa,20, from George village, Yuduf Zumani, from Matope village all under Traditional Authority Kapeni in Blanytre district and Emmanuel Chalera, 18 from Khwisa village under Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka.

Public Relations Officer, Ndirande Police Station Sub Inspector Widson Nhlane said it is on record that some people lodged complaints at Ndirande Police Station that they were attacked at night and robbed of their cellphones, cash and other stuffs.

Detectives quickly started conducting intelligence driven raids and ambushes and it was on the night August 12 when they managed to arrest the suspects.

Following their arrest, the suspects led the officers to people who used to receive or buy property suspected to have been stolen and five cellphones were recovered from them in the process.

Police also arrested four people on allegations of receiving property suspected to have been stolen

They are due to appear in court soon to answer charges of Robbery and receiving property suspected to have been stolen.

Nhlane said Police in Ndirande will leave no stone unturned in apprehending law breakers and warn all those causing terror in the township that the long arm of the law will never entertain them.

The officers have since thanked members of the public for their support in giving valid information and urge them to continue giving tip offs, on all those behind criminal activities in all respective localities.

