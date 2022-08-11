Woman arrested for stealing child in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody a 32-year-old woman for allegedly stealing a one-year-old child at Chazunda Trading Centre.

Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Blantyre Police Spokesperson, has identified the suspect as Thokozani Manford from Mabala Village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre District.

It is reported that on August 4, 2022 at around 3PM the suspect stole the child from his mother at Chazunda Trading Centre in Blantyre.

The incident happened when the child’s mother was taking a bath, leaving the child with the suspect.

Upon coming from the bathroom, the mother did not find her child and the suspect. This prompted her to conduct a search for the two.

When the mother asked people around the area, she was informed that the suspect was seen boarding a minibus together with the child heading towards Blantyre City.

Whilst in the said minibus, a social welfare officer heard from the suspect that she wanted to dump the child in the bush.

This prompted the social welfare officer to take the child to Chombo Orphanage Centre upon noticing that the child did not belong to the suspect.

The matter was reported to Blantyre Police Station where investigations led to the arrest of the suspect.

Meanwhile, the child is still at the orphanage centre pending further enquiries.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of stealing a child.

