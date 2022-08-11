Man Jailed 20 months for escaping from lawful custody

The First Grade Magistrate’s Court in Rumphi has sentenced 40-year-old Doshan Tchongwe to 20 months imprisonment with hard labour for escaping from lawful custody.

Tchongwe committed the offence on August 10 2022 at Rumphi First Grade Magistrate’s Court while answering charges of breaking and theft.

When Tchongwe heard the adjournment of his case by First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri, he jumped out from the dock and ran away. Fortunately, he was caught at Staff Quarters area by police officers who were at the court and was brought into the court.

In his submission, police prosecutor Sub Inspector Malumbo Jere stated that Tchongwe deserves a maximum sentence of escaping from lawful custody.

He said the attitude portrayed by the culprit shows that he is a dangerous criminal who neither fears the court nor the police as he easily escaped instead of waiting the conclusion of the breaking and theft case.

Police prosecutor Sub Jere added that the offence is punishable as it is stipulated with Section 115 as read with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

In mitigation, Tchongwe prayed for leniency, saying he is a breadwinner to his family.

Without much ado, and concurring with the police prosecutor’s submission, First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri quashed Tchongwe’s mitigation factor and slapped him with 20 months imprisonment with hard labour as a signal of the would-be offenders.

The convict comes from Samuel Khoswe Village in Traditional Authority Jalavikuba in Mzimba District.