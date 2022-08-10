Thom Mkorongo named Scorchers coach

The Football Association of Malawi has named Thom Mkorongo as Malawi Women’s National Team Coach ahead of the 2022 COSAFA Women’s championship later this month.

Mkorongo will be deputised by Andrew Chikhosi and Abbas Makawa as first and second assistant coaches, respectively.

Chisomo Nakoma has been maintained as fitness coach with Phillip Nyasulu as goalkeeper trainer while Violet Bunya and Yamikani Magombo are team Manager and team doctor respectively.

Mkorongo is expected to name his COSAFA Cup squad by the end of the week as the Scorchers are expected to start camp on Monday 15th August 2022 in Lilongwe.

The COSAFA Women’s Championship will be held between August 31-September 11 2022 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Scorchers finished as runner up at the 2021 tournament.

Source: FAM

