74-year-old man sentenced to 21 years in prison for raping child

The Chief Resident Magistrate Court sitting in Lilongwe has sentenced Anthony Ngulube, 74, to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping and impregnating his 14-year-old step-daughter.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of Anthony Ngulube.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that the court heard through Police prosecutor Senior Superintendent Prescott Mwayiulipo that the convict started intimidating and raping the child in 2015 when the child was only 8 years old.

Mwayiulipo further told the court that the incident happened in Nkhata Bay.

Later, the child escaped to Lilongwe where she reported the issue to her uncle and was taken to the hospital where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

In court, Ngulube denied the charges leveled against him which prompted the state to parade five witnesses who testified against him. This was despite the convict bringing in three defence witnesses.

In submission, the state pleaded with the court for a stiffer punishment citing the increase in defilement cases in the country. Prosecutor Mwayiulipo also told the court that the convict took advantage of the trust the victim had in him as his step-father.

In mitigation, Ngulube asked for leniency saying apart from a huge responsibility, the court should also consider his age.

Passing judgement, Magistrate Patrick Chirwa concurred with the state that the act of the convict was inhumane considering the fact that he took advantage of the closeness with the child. Chirwa also said the convict ruined the future of the child by abusing her physically and mentally hence slapping him with 21 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Ngulube hails from Chiweyu Village in Traditional Authority Malengamzoma in Nkhata Bay.

