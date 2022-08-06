Malawi Beach Soccer Team aiming for a win in Tanzania

Malawi National Beach Soccer Team Coach Willy Kumilambe says his side is geared to beat Tanzania on Sunday and qualify for the AFCON finals.

Kumilambe said this on Friday morning during a press conference ahead of the team’s departure for Dar es Salaam for the 2022 Beach Soccer Afcon qualifier return leg match against Tanzania.

Malawi won the first leg 3-2 last week at the Sunbird Livingstonia Beach in Salima and the team left yesterday for Tanzania via Lilongwe International Airport.

Kumilambe said they have worked on the shortfalls they observed during the first leg and the boys are geared to frustrate Tanzania at their own home.

“We did not break camp since the day we played Tanzania at home as we wanted to rectify some problems that we faced during the first encounter. As we leave for Tanzania today, we are happy that we don’t have any injuries and all the boys are fine.

“When we met Tanzania in the first leg, most of the boys were afraid because it was their first international match, but the win gave them confidence. We have also boosted the squad by bringing in veteran James Chikoka who we hope will help in our away match.

“Tanzania have always been defeating us but this time around we want to show them that we have the weapons to beat them, so we are going there to attack and win the game and qualify for Afcon because we want to show Malawi that Beach Soccer has the potential,” he said.

Below is the travelling squad

Goalkeepers:

Justin Bonongwe

Mussa Katawala

Eddie Jamu

Defenders:

Sandram Saddi

Anold Lasten,

Martin Biliati

Blessings Likupe

Adwell Nason

Midfielders:

Isaac Kajamu

Ganizani Mphande

Frank Mwenelupembe

Strikers:

James Chikoko

Dala Simba,

Affick Adini,

Charles Ndovi

