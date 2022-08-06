Child dies after herbalist attempts to remove head tumor using razor blade

A two-year-old child who was born with a tumor in the head has died in Dowa after a female herbalist tried to remove the tumor using a razor blade.

Police in Dowa have since arrested the herbalist and have charged her with murder.

Dowa Police Station Publicist Gladson M’bumpha has identified the suspect as Nasiwelo Katema from Loke Village in Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.

M’bumpha said the incident happened on Thursday at Loke Village.

He added that the child, Farai Chinsinsi, was born with a tumor in her head and the parents have been making efforts to visit various hospitals including Kamuzu Central Hospital where they were advised to wait for a specialist doctor to carry out the operation.

“However, the parents later thought of taking the child to the said traditional doctor.

“On Thursday, August 4, 2022 at around 09:20 hours, the parents took the child for medication at the house of the herbalist who is said to have been treating many people with their problems,” he explained.

The publicist went on to say that upon arrival at the herbalist’s house and after she checked the problem, the suspect started trying to remove the tumor by using a razor blade and started cutting the tumor.

He said the child cried as the tumor was being cut and she died in the process. The matter was reported to community leaders who also reported to police.

Upon receiving the report, police in accompany of a medical doctor visited the scene and postmortem conducted revealed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to an incursion tumor.

The suspect will appear before court soon to answer a charge of murder.

