CDEDI pushes for Chakwera’s action against Mkaka

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has made a fresh call for President Lazarus Chakwera to take action against Minister of Natural Resources Minister Eisenhower Mkaka who is being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on allegations that he benefited from corruption proceeds in form of a Mercedes Benz.

This comes following confirmation from ACB director general Martha Chizuma that the bureau is investigating Mkaka.

“On the issue of Mkaka, now our eyes are on President Chakwera to do the needful now that it is no longer a speculation that he is under investigations. The president should desist from being seen to be practicing selective application of Justice it is only fair and just that he should be relieved from his cabinet portfolio pending investigations,” said Namiwa in a statement.

Namiwa noted that Chakwera fired former Energy Minister Newton Kambala, his own advisor Chris Chaima and former Labour Minister Ken Kandondo after they were accused of being involved in corrupt practices.

He added that the issue of Mkaka issue is a straightforward matter that also needs to be treated with urgency it deserves by the ACB.

“The ACB should handle it the way it did with former minister of lands Kezzie Msukwa otherwise they risk being perceived as preferential treatment towards Mkaka who is MCP Secretary General. Madam Chizuma ought to tread carefully on this,” said Namiwa.

Recently, CDEDI asked Chizuma whether the bureau was investigating Mkaka on the issue of the Mercedes Benz which he is alleged to have received from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

In a response letter addressed to CDEDI, Chizuma said the bureau has already launched an investigation on the matter.

“The bureau would like to advise that it has already launched its investigations in respect to this matter. When investigations are complete, will inform you and the whole nation on the outcome,” reads the response letter from Chizuma.

About unjustified allowance claims by senior government officials, Chizuma has said her office is still screening the complaint after which the determination will be made available to the general public.

Namiwa has since expressed satisfaction that the ACB is tackling the issue of allowances scam in the civil service with speed.

“On the allowances we are also delighted that the ACB is screening our complaint. We cannot afford again arresting powerless public civil servants leaving out those that are immensely benefiting from the same allowance culture,” he says.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24