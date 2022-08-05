Marinica names CHAN provisional squad

Flames Head coach Mario Marinica has named a 28-man provisional squad that is expected to go into camp on Sunday in preparation for TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 second round qualifier against Mozambique.

The Flames will host Mozambique at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday August 27, 2022, before traveling to Maputo for the return leg a week later with the winner of the tie qualifying for the final tournament to be held in Algeria next year.

Marinica has roped in five new faces in goalkeepers Dalitso Khunga of Waka Waka Tigers and Joshua Woka of Kamuzu Barracks Reserves as well as Dedza Dynamos midfielder Charles Chipala. Others are Dedza Dynamos striker Promise Kamwendo and Nyasa Big Bullets forward Lanjesi Nkhoma.

The coach has maintained the bulk of the local based players who were part of the COSAFA Cup squad with goalkeeper Charles Thom, who missed the COSAFA Cup due to an injury, making a return.

Marinica said the camp will have three stages.

“We will have a camp between 7 and 10 August then release the players for club’s assignments. Then we will have a schedule between Sunday 14 and Wednesday 17. Then we will have the final phase from 20th up to the day of the match,” he said.

On the new players he said: “I have always said the players have to be in form in order to be considered for the national team and the five new players have showed great potential and are in form. We have 28 targeted players and this is not the final group. We are still monitoring other players, so the door is still open for everyone,

On Mozambique he said: “I have observed Mozambique in four matches in the past month. They are a good team and no wonder they beat Zambia. They have very good players coming from a strong League. For us it will be an extreme difficult, but we have played tough competing teams before and won so we know we will create chances and if we will be able to take our chances we will win.”

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Thom (Silver Strikers), Clever Nkungula (Nyasa Big Bullets), Dalitso Khungwa (Waka Waka Tigers), Joshua Woka- (KB Reserve)

Defenders: Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Wanderers), Alick Lungu, Gomezgani Chirwa, Precious Sambani, Blessings Mpokera (Nyasa Big Bullets), Daniel Chimbalanga, Paul Ndlobvu (Mafco), Kelvin Kadzinje (Civil), Herbert Wayekha (Kamuzu Barracks), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers).

Midfielders: Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles), Chikoti Chirwa (Red lions), Chimwemwe Idana, Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Isaac Kaliati (Mighty Wanderers), Patrick Banda (Kamuzu Barracks), Charles Chipala (Dedza Dynamos), Loyd Njaliwa (Moyale)

Attackers: Chiukepo Msowoya (Mighty wanderers), Gadi Chirwa (Blue Eagles), Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos), Raphael Phiri (Moyale), Lanjesi Nkhoma (Nyasa Big Bullets), Stenie Davie (Silver Strikers

Source: FAM