Gwamba, Kell Kay sue Martse’s brother

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo as well as musicians Duncan ‘Gwamba’ Zgambo and Kelvin ‘Kell Kay’ Kambwiri have sued Martse’s brother Jerome Nkhata and Prophet George Chikoko over allegations that the three were involved in the death of musician Martin ‘Martse’ Nkhata.

Through their lawyer Jimion Nyanda of Lion Rock Attorneys, the three have taken the case to the High Court.

They are seeking damages for character assassination and an injunction restraining Prophet Chikoko and Jerome Nkhata from further publishing the said claims.

The matter is before High Court Judge Violet Chipao of Lilongwe.

Martse died on May 23 this year after suffering burns in a house fire in Mangochi.

Last month, Jerome Nkhata claimed that Martse’s death is connected to some evil forces. His claims were supported by Prophet Chikoko who released a video in which he mentioned names of people alleged to be behind the death of Martse.