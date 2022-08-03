Viny Visuals living the American dream

Malawi’s youthful video content craftsman Viny Visuals is soaring in the industry having taken his skill set to another level in the United States of America.

Recently, the lad has worked with renowned musician WurlD. His tweet reads, “Yoo! I just had a shoot with WurlD today.”

The project has brought smiles on Malawians. His followers back home have described him as the country’s gift to the world.

The young video producer whose real name is Vincent Kamlanje is in the USA for training in the field. His trip to the US was bankrolled by Magic Fingers LL which is partly owned by Malawian Tionge Mhango.

Kamlanje booked the ticket to the said destination having proved that he is worth his salt in the industry.

The lad has produced a number of music videos for the Malawi’s top artists. Some of the top notch musicians who trusted his services are Tay Grin and Patience Namadingo.

