Man gets 21 years in jail for raping 9 year old child

The Lilongwe Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced 42-year-old Stewart Kalungama to 21 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 9-year-old step-daughter.

The court through state prosecutors, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cecilia Zangazanga, from National Police Headquarters and Sub Inspector Humphreys Makhaliha of Kawale Police station, heard that Kalungama married the mother of the victim and took the responsibility as a father to the victim.

However in 2021, Kalungama started coaxing the young girl by inviting her to the bedroom whenever the mother was out for work.

He watched pornographic video clips with the child and forced her to practice with him what she watched.n

In the month of March, 2021 Kalungama continued sexually abusing the child and instructed the girl never to tell her mother.

However, the victim got tired of it and she alerted the mother and housemaid.

The mother reported the matter to Kawale Police Station where officers issued the victim with a hospital referral letter. The results came out positively, indicating multiple defilement.

Appearing in court, Kalungama pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement. This prompted the state to parade five witnesses who testified against him.

In mitigation, the convict pleaded for leniency, saying he has a big family responsibility.

In submission, the state prayed for a stiffer punishment, saying that being the father, it was his responsibility to take good care of the victim. The state said instead of being responsible, the convict deliberately raped the child, causing a lifetime trauma to the victim.

Passing the sentence, SRM Patrick Chirwa concurred with the state’s submission hence sentenced Kalungama to 21 years jail term.

Kalungama comes from Chimanazo Village in Traditional Authority Chitseka in Lilongwe District.

