Kabwe fired, Mpulura to remain in charge

Reserve Bank of Malawi sponsored side Silver Strikers has sacked head coach Daniel Kabwe after identifying a catalogue of his failings at the club.

The firing comes months after Kabwe signed a one year performance based contract with the club.

The Zambian international took over in 2020/21 season and led The Central Bankers to the FDH Bank Cup title before finishing as runners up in both the TNM Super League and Airtel Top 8 Cup respectively but they are 16 points behind league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

But the Area 47 side started the 2022 campaign on a very low note despite making some signings including Emmanuel Muyira and Hardy Ng’andu from Chitipa United and Chawanangwa Kaonga who rejoined the club after spending some years abroad.

Lagging behind interms of the title race, Silver Strikers also exited the FDH Bank Cup competition after losing 5-4 to Dedza Dynamos and had their first defeat at home to Mafco FC last week.

The Zambian was placed on a suspension after the club lost 3-1 to Bullets and was finally relieved of his duties on Saturday.

Silver’ statement said: “Silver Strikers Football Club is informing all supporters, football stakeholders and the general public that Head Coach Daniel Kabwe has been relieved of his duties effective immediately. The decision has been arrived at based on the team’s performance.”

The statement further reads: “The current interim arrangement of the coaching panel will be maintained until further communication from the club. Coach Daniel Kabwe will be remembered for winning the FDH Bank Cup, finishing second in the 2020 /21 league season and as runners up of the Airtel Top 8 Cup,” concludes the statement.

The Bankers’ haul of 26 points after their 16 league games is their worst tally at this stage of the season in many years.

At this stage last season, the Area 47 based side were top of the table with 38 points and nearly won the championship but bowed down to pressure exerted by Bullets who ended up winning the title.

