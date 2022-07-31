Chakwera asked to declare August as month of national prayers

Religious group, National Repentance Malawi has asked President Lazarus Chakwera to declare August as a month of national prayers and repentance.

This is according to Reverend Edward Mikwamba who is the national coordinator for National Repentance Malawi and he was speaking on Saturday during a press briefing held in Blantyre.

The call comes as the grouping has organized national prayers dubbed ‘Malawi Kneels Down’ slated for 16-22 August, 2022 where people have been asked to repent for the country and ask God to address challenges facing the nation.

Reverend Mikwamba said some of the challenges Malawi is experiencing now, are a result of curses claimed for committing sins, but he argued that God is ready to forgive, heal and restore the nation upon confession and repentance.

The National Repentance Malawi said it has penned President Chakwera asking him to declare August as a month of repentance and prayers for God’s intervention on situations that have paralyzed the national business.

“In a special message, we are asking the state president to declare August as a month of repentance and prayers for our nation, Malawi. The country needs to receive its healing and restoration now.

“There are so many issues happening in our country and its only God who can address all our challenges because from the book Psalms 133, He says; behold, how pleased it is for brethren to dwell together in unity and God will command a blessing, hence calling for the national prayers,” said Mikwamba.

On some of the prayer points, Mikwamba indicated that people should pray for stabilization of the economy, praying against high level of nepotism, praying against witchcraft, praying against corruption, against abortion saying they all are derailing development.

The grouping has since set four main prayer centers at Chimbiya Baptist Church in Dedza, Mpilitsi primary school in Balaka, Emmanuel Christian Church at Goliyati in Thyolo and also Elshammah Ministries Church in Chikwawa.

The national coordinator has urged Malawians who are far from these centers to join the prayers in their respective churches and homes arguing that prayer knows no distance.

Some of the international guests invited for ‘Malawi Kneels Down’ prayers include; Zambia’s Prophet Joseph BC, apostle Memory Phiri, prophet Vincent and South Africa’s Candice Solomons.

